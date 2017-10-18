Expert: Single Moms Can Get Ahead

By Bill O’Neil

Single moms and financial security–at least one expert will tell you it doesn’t have to be either or.

“Facing this new phase of life… you’re going to be poor… you just are” author and WealthySingleMomy.com Founder Emma Johnson told KTSA News.

Johnson said a big piece of the puzzle is in following a realistic spending plan–which–as in the case of one woman Johnson knows–might mean some downsizing.

“She could afford it… she was not stressed out every month when she was paying her rent–which she would have been if she tried to maintain her old lifestyle” Johnson said.

Still, Johnson is convinced there are opportunities out there for single moms that may not have existed in the past.

“I can’t push new policy through–but as individuals, woman can make choices to change their lives and their families lives–and I know this because I meet these women every single day” Johnson said.