Expert: United Will Recover Despite Likely Lawsuit

As United Airlines works overtime on damage control, one travel expert tells us the airline will recover.

United has been feeling the wrath of the American public this week after video showing a man being removed from an oversold flight against his will went viral.

Cathy Banks at Legacy travel says United is making some positive move sin repairing it’s public relations nightmare.

She says the airline will recover because something else will come along to get people’s attention and the latest incident will be barely a blip on the radar.

Banks says this incident could have happened on any airline and they are all now being forced to take a closer look at their policies regarding overbooked flights.