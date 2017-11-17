Experts: Black Friday Still a Big Deal

By Bill O’Neil

When Black Friday comes… you’ll find all of those big deals you have in the past.

That according to one expert who insists the day after Thanksgiving is still a big day when it comes to holiday shopping.

“The deal is that you’re also going to see savings opportunities after Black Friday… in to Cyber Monday, throughout the weekend–even a few days after Cyber Monday in fact” Retail Me Not’s Sara Skirboll told KTSA News.

Still, Skirboll admitted Black Friday has been changing–and the run up with ads seems to be starting earlier and earlier with each passing year.

“Retailers really know that promotions are driving sales, and so they have to take advantage of that knowledge and make sure they’re bringing in customers as much as they can” Skirboll said.

So, what should you be looking for when you get to the store on Black Friday?

“I always recommend that shoppers look to the electronics deals. So, if you’re planning to go in store… try to take advantage of any door busters that you can” Skirboll said, adding “Also, try to go early–because you don’t want anything to sell out.”

With that in mind, Skirboll said there are a few things you may be better off waiting until after Black Friday for.

“I always recommend waiting on jewelry and fitness gear. You’re going to find much better deals after the Black Friday holiday on those two particular items” Skirboll said.