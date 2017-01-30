Experts: Dems Learning to be in the Opposition

It’s time for the Democrats to learn how to be in the opposition, that’s what University of Houston Political Science Professor Brandon Rottinghaus said after Democratic Party leaders met in that City over the weekend.

“The Democrats have an opportunity here to sharpen their message against Donald Trump and some of the things the Republicans are putting out there as well as being able to defend some of the things Democrats put into place that were pretty popular,” he said.

He thinks the Democrats need to figure out who their ‘new blood’ will be.

“The Democrats need to have unity in terms of leadership and they need to have a sharpness in terms of their message, that’s one thing that’s been lacking the last couple years,” he said.

He said keep your eyes on Senator Cory Booker.