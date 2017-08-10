Experts: Don’t Let Slow Zika Season Fool You

By Bill O’Neil

A warning from the experts when it comes to the Zika Virus: Don’t let your guard down.

That despite what has been a quiet year for Zika in Texas so far. Just one locally transmitted case has been reported in the Rio Grande Valley.

“We’re very grateful that it’s been pretty quiet so far this season… but our populations are still very vulnerable to this virus” Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt told KTSA News.

“We have the right climate, we have the right mosquitoes, and we have plenty of people and moisture… water… places for them (mosquitoes) to breed” Hellerstedt said.

Dr. Hellerstedt said the Zika conversation has been a changing one this year–with many of those Zika “hotbeds” we’ve seen turning out fewer cases.

“So the disease has died down there because those populations have acquired a natural immunity to it” Hellerstdt said, quickly warning the situation is far different here in Texas, where there’s no such signs of natural immunity at this point.

“If it got started here, this is still very fertile ground for a significant spread of disease” Hellerstedt said.

His best advice: continue to protect yourself as much as you can. Take precautions against being bitten by a mosquito.

“Insect repellents or long clothing… anything thatt really keeps the mosquito from biting you” Hellerstedt said.

Also, think about trips to Zika “hot zones,” especially if you’re a pregnant woman. Also, do what you can to clear away any standing water that may be found near your home.

