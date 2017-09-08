Experts on Equifax Breach: Stay Calm

By Bill O’Neil

Don’t panic.

The advice from the experts in the aftermath of the massive data breach at Equifax, resulting in thieves getting hold of the records of 143-million customers.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see an uptick in unsolicited calls and emails requesting personal information… maybe confirming passwords… confirming last four of Social Security numbers” WalletHub’s Jill Gonzalez told KTSA News.

She said all such requests should be ignored.

“Now more than ever is the time to never respond to unsolicited requests for information” Gonzalez said.

She also said you should take some steps to protect yourself.

“The first thing to do here is to sign up for some type of free, 24/7 credit monitoring service so that way you can see if someone has recently tried–or is trying to create a fraudulent account in your name” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez also advises you to use a process called “suppression blocking” to get rid of any negative information on your credit report that is the result of identity theft. She also said you can freeze your three major credit reports to protect yourself from fraudulent borrowing–though it’s probably not a necessary step in this particular case.

Finally, Gonzalez what happened to Equifax is another sign of the times. She believes requiring “two-factor authentication” can also go a long way toward protecting you and your personal information.

“We should be operating under two-factor authentication for everything” Gonzalez said, adding “We should be monitoring something in an automated fashion–kind of running in the background–at all times.”

More information