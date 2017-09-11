Experts Expect Harvey’s Pain at the Pump to Ease Soon

By Bill O’Neil

It looks like our pain at the gas pump in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey may soon ease.

The average price per gallon of regular unleaded bumped up by less than one-cent in the San Antonio area over the last week–after what was a big run-up caused by supply concerns related to Harvey.

“We’re starting to see those Harvey-related (price) increases slow down as things start to get back to normal” Gasbuddy.com’s Patrick DeHaan told KTSA News.

“Harvey really caused gas prices to jump in a hurry, but as we now pick up the pieces after the storm, gas prices are set to continue declining over the next few days and weeks” DeHaan added.

Meanwhile, the experts are convinced Hurricane Irma won’t have much of an impact on pump prices in the Alamo City.

“Irma… due to the path… is unlikely to make any hits on refining capacity, so it looks like we should be in the clear from that aspect” DeHaan said.