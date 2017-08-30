Experts: Get Your Harvey Claims in Now

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

By Bill O’Neil

If you’ve suffered damage as a result of Hurricane Harvey–advocates say you might want to get those insurance claims in before the end of the week.

The so-called “Blue Tarp Bill” takes effect in Texas September 1st.

“We opposed the Blue Tarp Bill because it only helps insurance companies and only hurts property owners all around the state” said Texas Watch Executive Director Ware Wendell.

Critics say the bill will give insurance companies more power over whether they have to pay on claims–as well as when those payments need to be made.

It also reduces the interest penalty on companies that delay pay outs.

“What the Blue Tarp Bill does is slashes that penalty down to 10%” Wendell said.

His best advice: inspect your property now if it’s safe to do so.

“If you note damage, file a written notice of claim with your insurance company telling them this is my name, this is my address, this is my policy number and I suffered damage from Hurricane Harvey” Wendell said.