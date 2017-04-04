Experts Hoping Texans Get the “Distracted Driving” Warning

The time is now for Texans to get the message when it comes to distracted driving.

That’s the word from experts as April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

“We don’t have to look far down the road to see distracted driving and the people who have lost their lives just literally in the last week” Mark Hanna with the Insurance Council of Texas told KTSA News, pointing to the reports that say a witness to the church bus crash in Uvalde County Wednesday was told by the driver of the pickup that slammed in to that bus that he had been texting behind the wheel.

Texas is one of just four States without a Statewide ban on texting while driving.

“We can only encourage people that texting while driving… if you can just wait, it’s really not worth it. Just hold on, once you stop you can make all of the phone calls and texts that you need” Hanna said, adding “When you’re driving a vehicle 70 miles an hour down the roadway, your full attention should be on the road and not taking your eyes off the roadway. It just takes a split-second for a bad accident to occur.”

In Texas, more than 100-thousand accidents occur each year involving a distracted driver. Hanna said that has to change.

“We’re seeing people die on the roadway literally every day in Texas from distracted driving” Hanna said.