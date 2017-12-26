Experts Predict 2018 Will Be An Expensive Year

Using your smartphone to take pictures of the food at your favorite restaurant is about to get more expensive.

Consumer experts are predicting that most of us will be paying more in 2018 for smartphones. The technology isn’t getting more expensive but companies are adding some high-end features, hoping you won’t mind plunking down more cash.

Consumer Price Index report says grocery prices will increase up-to two-percent.

If your New Years resolution is building a new home, or remodeling or repairing your current home you will pay about 22-percent more because of a higher tax on Canadian lumber.

You will have to save more for vacations because airfare is expected to rise by three-point-five-percent.

Hotel prices are also expected to rise nearly four-percent in the new year. It’s also going to cost you up-to three-percent more to eat out in 2018.