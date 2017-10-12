Experts Say Hand Washing is Still the Best Defense Against Sickness

By Bill O’Neil

Wash your hands… often.

The advice from doctors and moms alike as another cold and flu season dawns.

“We know that the average person already comes in to contact with 300 surfaces every thirty minutes” Dr. Pam Marquess told KTSA News, adding “That’s a potential 840-thousand germs in thirty minutes.”

Marquess said simple hand washing is still your best defense against that army of germs lining up against you every minute of every day. She also said you don’t have to worry about singing the birthday song a turning over an egg timer to get it right.

“It only takes about twenty seconds according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control)–so it’s much quicker than people originally thought to get a good hand washing in” Marquess said.

It’s also a simple process that begins with wetting your hands and applying the soap.

“You’re going to scrub and lather for twenty seconds… step four is to rinse your hands, and then step five of course is to dry thoroughly” Marquess said.

