Experts: Sharp Gas Price Decline About to End

By Bill O’Neil

Are we about to hit bottom when it comes to those fast-falling prices at San Antonio gas pumps?

“We’re within about ten-cents now of where prices were before (Hurricane) Harvey” Gasbuddy.com’s Patrick DeHaan told KTSA News.

DeHaan said there isn’t a lot of room left in the market for prices to continue falling the way they have been.

“They may do that a little bit, but oil prices have been creeping up, so that may end the party at the pump in terms of falling gas prices” DeHaan said, adding “We’re probably fairly close too seeing a short-term bottom in prices… that is until early next year when we could see prices drift a little lower.”

On the plus side, DeHaan sees no real reason why prices should suddenly start to jump.

“From now until next February, this is really the time of the year when demand is at its lowest” DeHaan said.