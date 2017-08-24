Experts: Start Preparing for Harvey Now

By Bill O’Neil

Now is the time to get ready for Harvey’s arrival.

That’s the word from the experts as the storm continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of an expected landfall in Texas later this week.

“Families should actually put a disaster plan in place and start thinking about that now” Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas told KTSA News.

Part of those preparations should include a disaster supply kit.

“Water, food, first aid supplies, bedding, tools–also don’t forget about the little ones–the baby formula, the diapers–and, you’ll want to have a safe storage place for your prescription drugs as well” Armbuster said.

You’ll also want to make sure your house is as prepared as possible for what might happen.

“You want to keep a battery powered radio handy… a flashlight–and also make sure your home is protected… all the windows, the shutters” Armbruster said.

For us in the San Antonio area, the biggest threat from the storm is likely to be flooding rain. That means getting yourself in tot he proper mindset now.

“Turn around don’t drown–that can not be stressed enough” Armbruster said.