UPDATE: One dead, 12 injured in Central Texas explosion

UPDATE 5:55 p.m.: Officials confirm 1 person was killed and 12 others were injured. All of those affected were construction workers. No hospital staff were injured.

Hospital officials say a gas line may have caused the explosion, but it is too early to know that for sure.

ORIGINAL:

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four people were hurt, one critically, from an explosion at a construction site in Coryell County Tuesday afternoon.

KWTX-TV reports it happened at a building that was under construction on the back side of Coryell Memorial Healthcare System in Gatesville at around 2:30 p.m.

Twelve patients at the hospital are being moved to other hospitals. Two nearby nursing facilities were also evacuated.

The television station says initial reports show the blast happened in a building under construction that will house a boiler and chillers.