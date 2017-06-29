Extremely Random Thoughts On A Sultry Summer Night

They’re not doing it because, really, they don’t want to.

For Republicans, crowing about repealing Obamacare sounded good, and generated lots of votes and donations. But scores of GOP congressmen don’t care about health care or want the grief associated with tearing the system down for a rebuild. Meantime, most Democratic members are locked into a “they win–we lose” mindset that has them blinded to the implosion of the exchanges.

As Jonah Goldberg and others have noted: “…[B]oth the Democrats and Republicans end up claiming this is a repeal of Obamacare, when it’s not. It’s a war for the best spin, not the best policy”.

Thursday brings the “Trump Travel Order”, with implementation around dinner time. One question I have: people from the six “countries of concern” list (Iran, Somalia, Libya, Sudan, Syria and Yemen) applying for entry have to demonstrate a relationship with a relative already in the US. How limiting is that, really? Why would having a family member here already somehow make you less risky? They’re also carving out exceptions for “students” and “journalists”. Why are they more trustworthy? OK, that was two questions.

Singer/songwriter Gary DeCarlo has died at 75. Even if his name doesn’t ring a bell, the song “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” probably does. He wrote it with some fellow studio musicians, and it was attributed to a band called “Steam”, which never actually existed, much to DeCarlo’s embarrassment. Wherever it was performed live, it was actually just lipsynched. The recorded vocals are Gary’s.

It was 50 years ago this week that blonde bombshell Jayne Mansfield died.

You couldn’t make up a story like this. June 29, 1967: She’s on the road doing supper clubs, driving from Biloxi to New Orleans in a 1966 Buick Electra. She’s in front with her lawyer and her boyfriend. Her three little kids are in the back seat sleeping. The Buick slams into a slow moving tractor-trailer, shearing the roof off the Mansfield car and killing everyone in the front seat. Despite the myth that she was decapitated, the New Orleans funeral director who received her body has always said it was intact.

They passed laws many years later, mandating “underride guards” for the backs of tractor-trailers, so cars rear-ending them wouldn’t submarine. Unofficially, they’re called “Mansfield Bars”.

You probably know one of those sleeping kids: Mariska Hargitay of “Law and Order” fame. She was three at the time.

Supposedly, the Electra wreckage is on display at a museum in California.

Despite the ditzy, titillating blonde image crafted for Mansfield, she was actually brunette and had a genius level I.Q. Little known: she was a classically-trained pianist. They say she could’ve had a career just with that. One indicator of her brains: the whole persona of wardrobe malfunctions, publicity stunts and nightclub pratfalls was orchestrated by…her.

“I wish the world knew her as I do, the real her,” said her ex husband Mickey Hargitay.

“She was a remarkable woman and a great mother. I am so sorry nobody really knows the real Jaynie”.