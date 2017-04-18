Facebook Killer Dead

CLEVELAND (AP) – The daughter of a retiree slain in an apparently random Cleveland shooting that was recorded and shared on Facebook says she’s sad that the suspect killed himself in Pennsylvania.

Debbie Godwin tells The Associated Press she would have preferred that 37-year-old Steve Stephens remain alive and face prison time for the Sunday shooting of 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. She says: “If you did it, you have to face your crime.”

Authorities say they received a tip that Stephens’ vehicle was in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Erie on Tuesday. They say state police tried to pull him over and, after a brief chase, he shot himself.

It wasn’t immediately clear where Stephens had been since the Sunday shooting.

Williams says investigators had hoped to talk with Stephens to find out a motive.