FACT CHECK: New Braunfels disposable containers ban for river floaters

Several Texas TV stations — all owned by the same company — are reporting a new ban on disposable containers for New Braunfels river floaters by police.

It’s not a new ban.

KVUE-TV in Austin reported Thursday that the New Braunfels Police Department said a ban on disposable containers has been issued. KENS in San Antonio, KHOU in Houston and KIII in Corpus Christi — all stations owned by Tegna — have each recirculated the same story.

But when KTSA News asked the police department about this, it said it was not actually a new ban.

A department spokesman said the ordinance was issued by the New Braunfels City Council several years ago. However, the enforcement was put on hold while it was being debated in court for years.

That ban was reinstated this past November and has been enforced for more than a half-year.

The spokesman said any non-disposable container like a Thermos or reusable cup are welcome on the river, along with whatever food or beverage visitors want to bring, but anything disposable like aluminum cans and plastic bottles are not welcome.

The city hopes it will reduce the amount of trash in the rivers.

You can see the full list of river tubing rules here.

