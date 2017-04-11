Here Are Some ‘Facts’ About The United Airlines Story

What would you have done?

Let’s dig into a few facts before you answer:

According to witnesses that the unidentified passenger was one of four people who were asked to give up their seat so United employees could board.

One witness said, “No one wanted to volunteer because the next flight wasn’t until the next day.”

That’s when the unidentified passenger was told he needed to leave, and he refused.

He said, “I’m a doctor, and I have patients to see in the morning.”

That’s when the gate attendant said, “You have to get off the plane. If you don’t we will call security.”

That’s when the passenger said, “Fine call security. I’m not getting off this plane.”

One witness said the unidentified passenger wasn’t violent and he didn’t rough up security, but he did flail his arms to keep them away from him.

That’s when security used force.

A passenger told the Washington Post how a United official walked onto the plane during the incident and said the plane would not be taking off until four passengers disembarked so the employees could get on.

He said the official announced, “We have United employees that need to fly to Louisville tonight. … This flight’s not leaving until four people get off.”

The CEO of United said he stands behind his team, and he appreciates how they went above and beyond.

CEO Oscar Munoz apologized for having to “Re-accommodate these customers.”

Seriously, that’s what he called it.

He said “Our agents were left with no choice.”

An airport cop who allegedly body-slammed the passenger has been put on leave pending review.

The aviation department released a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times, which read, “The incident on United flight 3411 was not in accordance with our standard operating procedure and the actions of the aviation security officer are obviously not condoned by the Department.”

“That officer has been placed on leave effective today pending a thorough review of the situation.”

Given that airlines routinely overbook because passengers fail to show up for their flight, how could this situation been handled differently by all involved?