Man uses gun in department store jewelry heist attempt, fails

A man tried breaking into a jewelry case at the South Park Mall Macy’s Sunday with a gun.

Police say loss prevention workers at the store watched the man through surveillance cameras shooting at the glass case with the weapon.

He ended up leaving the area when he noticed security approaching.

No one heard gunshots in the store. When the loss prevention team got a look at the case, they saw the man tried breaking the glass with pellets.

Police also say he did not use the gun in a threatening way — never pointing it at anyone.

Police were able to track the man down to arrest him. Along with the pellet gun, they found a 9mm pistol on him.

He was brought in on an outstanding warrant and charged with criminal mischief for his attempted heist.