“Faithless Elector” Bill Filed

State Rep Mike Schofield wants to disqualify and replace faithless electors in the Electoral College.

“The bill is designed to make sure that Texas voters’ votes count,” Schofield told KTSA News.

He said the voters’ votes don’t count if the electors vote for someone else.

“This bill will make sure that the 36 electoral votes in the state of Texas go to the candidate the voters voted for,” Schofield said.

And if an elector tries to vote for someone other than the voters’ mandate, “my bill would disqualify the elector and replace him,” he said.

He thinks this would put a stop to faithless electors.