Fallen Officer to be Remembered Friday

By Don Morgan and Bill O’Neil

San Antonio’s top cop is making no apologies as his department prepares to say goodbye to one of its own.

The frustration for Chief William McManus has been boiling over in the aftermath of the murder of Officer Miguel Moreno last week.

“If there’s a point to do that, then I would say when one of our officers is murdered–then that’s the point” the Chief said.

Moreno was shot and killed when he and Officer Julio Cavazos approached two men near San Antonio College. That shooting, which left Cavzaos critically injured, left the Chief frustrated over the lack of respect for police that can be seen coming from some in our society today.

“It’s all too common these days… it’s far too common” McManus said, adding “I don’t know what has gotten in to people who think they can go out and shoot the police. I don’t understand why people think it’s ok to advocate for that, condone that… celebrate it. It doesn’t make any sense to me.”

The Chief said he finds comfort in the support he’s seen in the aftermath of the shooting from people in the Alamo City and fellow law enforcement officers around the country. In fact, the Dallas Police Department is helping SAPD out, one year after San Antonio officers went to Dallas to assist that department through one of its darkest hours.

“We’re here to support our brothers and sisters in blue… to help out the best we can” Dallas Police Officer DeMarcus Turner said.

A total of 19 Dallas Police Officers are in town to help out as SAPD remembers Officer Moreno.

“A thin blue line like they say… it’s real” Turner said, adding “It’s like family.”

“There is a small number of people not only here but around the country that think it’s ok to berate police, to badger police to insult police–and it’s not ok. I’m here to tell you today it’s not ok” McManus said.

A large procession will leave the Alamodome at 8 AM Friday and travel north to Community Bible Church, where Officer Moreno’s funeral begins at 10.