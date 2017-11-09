Fallen Trooper to be Remembered

By Bill O’Neil

A Texas State Trooper killed in the line of duty over the weekend will be remembered this week.

Senior Trooper Thomas Nipper was conducting a traffic stop along I 35 in Temple Saturday afternoon when his patrol car was hit from behind by another vehicle.

He had served with the Department of Public Safety for more than 34 years. A visitation is set for Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. A funeral will follow Friday at Temple Bible Church in Temple.

Nipper is the 220th trooper to die in the line of duty in Texas. He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.