Family Ask For Help In Locating Missing Woman

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing woman.

Chiffon Ma-ry Bremby left her home on Sunday and hasn’t been seen since. Her family says it’s out of character for her to just walk out with letting anyone know where she is going. They have extra concerns due to some medical issues she has that require her to take medication.

Bremby is 29 years old. She’s 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds . The last time she was seen by family she was wearing a blue jean jacket and a white headband in her hair.

If you have seen her recently, call the Bexar County Sheriff.