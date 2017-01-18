Family Dog Kills San Marcos Infant

A San Marcos man dozed off for about 20 minutes Tuesday afternoon and woke up to find his 2 month old baby was dead.

City Spokesman Trey Hatt says the baby was napping in an infant bouncer and the man fell asleep. When he woke up he found his daughter was unresponsive and covered with dog bites. She was brought to the hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Hatt says State Police and CPS are investigating but in the meantime, the dog is being held until a decision is made to euthanize him or not.

The German Shepherd has been a family pet for 8 years and wasn’t aggressive when Police impounded him.