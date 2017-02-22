Family Fair a Hit at Stock Show and Rodeo

This is the last week of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and there’s plenty to do on the grounds of Freeman Coliseum.

Five-year-old McKayla Bass had a blast at the Family Fair.

“I liked the pig race and I kinda liked the cow,” she said.

The Swifty Swine Races are a big hit with children of all ages. Pigs with celebrity names like Brad Pig, Kevin Bacon and Kim Kardashi-ham race for Oreo cookies.

Austin “A.J.” Cantu got to pet a pig, lasso a toy calf and milk a life-size dairy cow.

“I like the pigs, cows and the sheep and goats and horses, ” he said.

They both won ribbons in the Tractor Pull and they enjoyed the Wildlife Expo.

“I liked the snake and the giant turtle,” McKayla told KTSA News.

They also rode the rides at the carnival.

“I like the roller coaster,” said 5-year-old A.J.

Was he scared?

“I screamed like a girl,” he said.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo continues through Sunday.