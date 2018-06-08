Family severely affected in Sutherland Springs church shooting sue federal government

A family who lost nine members in the shooting has filed a lawsuit against the federal government.

Joe and Claryce Holcombe’s attorney, Rob Ammons, told KTSA the lawsuit was filed in federal court Friday.

It stems from the government’s failure to put Devin Kelley on federal lists preventing him from owning a gun, despite his past domestic violence convictions.

“Unfortunately, although [the shooter] had convictions that made it illegal for him to purchase or possess a firearm — and he should have been blocked from ever purchasing any gun — the Air Force failed to enter his information into various computer databases,” Ammons said.

The attorney said had the Air Force done its duty, police would have been more likely to take a more serious look at future legal issues.

“It’s our position in all likelihood and in reasonable probability that he would not have been walking the streets if the Air Force had done its job and complied with the law,” the attorney added.

Ammons said the couple is looking to see the system change so that no other family has to live through the tragedy the Holcombes have had to endure since November.

At this point in the process, those named in the lawsuit will be served with the suit papers. The defendants include the Department of Defense, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson.

They will have the opportunity over the next month or so to respond to the claims in court or in writing.

The lawsuit comes six months after the Holcombes filed a formal complaint against the federal government on the matter. The government failed to offer a settlement in time. Because of federal tort laws, the family is only now legally able to file a full-fledged lawsuit against the government.