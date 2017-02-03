Fantasy Sports Bill Filed in Austin

They say the bill will ensure you’re allowed to play those fantasy sports you love so much.

The Texas Fantasy Sports Alliance backs House Bill 1457, saying it’s a good thing.

“It clarifies the legality of fantasy sports in Texas,” Scott Dunaway said.

And that clarification is needed because last year AG Ken Paxton issued a non-binding opinion saying some fantasy sports were a form of illegal gambling. That opinion created a bit of confusion.

“He believed fantasy sports were actually illegal in the State of Texas and that it would be up to the legislature to clarify that in the state,” Dunaway said. “That’s what we’re working very hard to do” with this bill.

He said this bill will very clearly outline that fantasy sports are legal here.