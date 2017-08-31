Farenthold Confident Congress Will Come Through After Harvey

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

By Don Morgan

Congressman Blake Farenthold made his way through his district Wednesday afternoon getting more insight into the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

It was a category 4 storm as it crashed it’s way though his district Friday and Saturday and now, the clean up and recovery begins.

Farenthold took a minute to talk to us about President Trump’s reaction to the disaster.

“He wants to see this the most efficient and effective disaster recovery this country’s ever seen. I can’t help but be encouraged and pleased by his response.”

As far as getting that money from Congress, Farenthold adds that lawmakers usually come together following disasters like Harvey and while he’s certain money is coming..

“The trick is going to be creating a disaster relief bill that isn’t full of pork barrel spending. We need to deal with the disaster, not other issues all across the country.

Farenthold says that’s what happened to relief packages for Superstorm Sandy victims and he’s hopeful it won’t be repeated.