As allegations of improper behavior pile up against him, Texas Representative Blake Farenthold is retiring from Congress.

He’s accused of using more than 80-thousand dollars from a congressional fund to settle a sexual harassment claim from his former spokeswoman.

Other former staff members have come forward to report the Congressman would often make lewd, sexual comments and would refer to aides as “f**ktards”.

Farenthold will step down after finishing his current term.