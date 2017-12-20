Farenthold Will Not Appear On Ballot

Republican Party leaders have succeeded in keeping U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold off the 2018 ballot.

Farenthold announced he wouldn’t seek another term amid allegations of sexual harassment. He denies the accusations but apologized for angry outbursts in his office.

Despite Farenthold’s retirement, the deadline in Texas for candidates to withdraw had already passed. The Texas GOP has six candidates running to replace Farenthold and sued to keep his name off the primary ballot.

Party leaders now say they’re moving to drop the lawsuit after state elections officials signaled they can’t compel the Texas GOP to include Farenthold.