Fatal Crash Claims 5 Lives

A tragic story any time of year but this one is even more heartbreaking as it happened less than a week before Christmas.

Five members of a family have died early Tuesday morning when their SUV went off an overpass and plunged to the roadway below.

They were traveling from Georgia to Mexico when the driver of a Chevy Suburban may have fallen asleep.

The Suburban was towing a trailer and it caught fire when it fell from the overpass north of Sinton. Five of the vehicles nine occupants died at the scene.

The four others were taken to a hospital in Portland with non life-threatening injuries.