Fatal Crashes Continue to Climb in Texas

Fatal crashes in Texas continue to climb and the Insurance Council of Texas reports a number of factors are psuhing those totals.

The agency’s Mark Hanna says there were more than 3,000 fatal crashes in Texas highways last year.

The state had been seeing drops in highway fatalities until 2011. That’s when when fatalities started climbing, significantly.

Hanna says there are a number of factors behind the jump. He tells us alcohol and distracted driving remain the top causes. Then you add in higher speed limits and more drivers on Texas roads.

Lawmakers are looking for ways to turn the trend around with several pieces of legislation making their way through the Capitol.