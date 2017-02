As his wife and children were just a few feet away, an East side man was gunned down in his home.

At around 4 this morning Police were called to Marmok where a woman found her husband had been shot and was lying on the floor.

SAPD Sgt. Ryan Luza says one of the man’s children heard a noise outside of a window and when the father of 4 went to investigate, he was shot.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released.