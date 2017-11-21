Father Of Dead Agent Speaks Out

The father of a U.S. Border Patrol agent who died while on patrol in remote West Texas says his son suffered serious injuries that left his head “destroyed.”

The words of Jose Martinez who says his son, 36-year-old Rogelio Martinez, suffered repeated cardiac arrest before he died Sunday.

Authorities haven’t explained what happened to Martinez and his partner late Saturday.

A U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, says it’s believed Martinez may have fallen into a culvert near Van Horn.

Martinez’s partner also suffered traumatic head injuries and can’t remember what happened.

Jose Martinez says he told his son that his job was too dangerous, but Rogelio Martinez enjoyed his work and wanted to defend the U.S. from terrorists and drugs traffickers.