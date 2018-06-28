FBI investigating online-based threat in San Antonio
By Dennis Foley
Jun 28, 2018 @ 12:23 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a threat investigation on the Northwest Side.

San Antonio police would not describe exactly what the investigation is about.

However, it does say the FBI got a tip about an internet-based threat.

Detectives were able to identify where it was coming from — which happened to be at an apartment complex off of Wurzbach Road near Babcock.

Two people — one in direct connection to the threat, the other not — have been arrested on unrelated charges.

Police say the investigation continues and there could be more charges filed.

