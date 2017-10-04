FBI Searching for “Camry Cruzin’ Bandit”

By Don Morgan

The FBI and SAPD are hoping you will help them track down a man who has been robbing San Antonio banks for several years.

FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee says the serial bank robber has become known as the Camry Cruzin’ Bandit is he uses that make of car to make his getaway.

Since 2013 he’s been robbing banks and taken a lot of money in the process, acting alone as he robs banks on the north side of the city.

Lee says they noticed that during each robbery the man got increasingly confident and there’s a concern that somebody is going to get hurt.

The man is described as a white or Hispanic male, about 6 feet tall and weighing 125 to 245 pounds.

If you recognize the man you can call the FBI or Crimestoppers. Should information you provide lead to the arrest of the man, you’ll be eligible for rewards of up to 10,000 dollars.