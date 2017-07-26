Could Fed Hike Interest Rate Again Wednesday?

By Don Morgan

The Federal Reserve is meeting today, just weeks after they increased interest rates at their last meeting.

Greg McBride at Bankrate says while the feds aren’t going to ask for another increase this time around but…that doesn’t mean you’re off the hook.

He says they’re gearing up for the initial roll down of their balance sheet and that will have an impact on you, the economy and interest rates.

“They’re going to run off between 1 and 2 trillion dollars in the next few years and taking that much money out of the system will produce higher, long term interest rates.”

McBride tells us they’re hoping to create some economic growth but if the feds get it wrong..

“The worst case scenario is a recession.”

McBride says the feds will likely push for another increase in interest rates later this year.