Federal Court Again Rules TX Violated Voter Rights

Yet another court ruling finds the State of Texas has racially gerrymandered voting maps in order to weaken the voting power of growing minority groups.

The latest 2-1 ruling from a federal panel in San Antonio said the State tried to intentionally weaken the influence of minorities by “wasting Latino votes” around Dallas, Houston and other areas in the re-drawing of State House Districts.

Thursday’s ruling comes on the heels of a ruling in March that found the State violated the federal Voting Rights Act in drawing the lines for new Congressional Districts several years ago.