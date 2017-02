Lance Armstrong, left, stops along with other riders riders during the charity ride "Le Tour, One Day Ahead," between Rodez and Mende, southern France, Friday July 17, 2015. While the Tour de France is going on, Armstrong takes part to a charity ride called "Le tour-One Day Ahead" with the goal of raising money to cure Leukemia. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)

A federal judge says a lawsuit against Lance Armstrong can proceed.

Armstrong tried to get the lawsuit thrown out, but the federal judge cleared the way for it to go to a jury trial.

The lawsuit was filed by his former U.S. Postal Service teammate Floyd Landis back in 2010. Three years later, the federal government joined in the lawsuit, after Armstrong admitted doping during his Tour de France victories.