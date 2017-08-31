Federal Judge to Rule on Monument Move

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

A federal judge in San Antonio just might have the final say on whether or not the Monument to the Confederate War Dead in Travis Park will be moved.

“Leave it where it is. Nobody’s hurt by it just lasting a few more days if that’s how long it takes” said Kirk Lyons, a lawyer representing a group trying to stop the City from moving the statue. He’s hoping federal judge David Ezra will allow time for all of the legal arguments to be presented before a final ruling is issued.

Lyons also told KTSA News he’s hoping both sides in the debate take the judge’s advice and stay calm as the process works.

“I worry about kids that didn’t get spanked enough and going to college now and thinking that they can throw f-bombs to anybody they want… and thuggish behavior like the atifa. I hope they listen to what the judge said–I really do” Lyons said.

Either way, Lyons is convinced the fight won’t come to an end any time soon.

“If the judge lets the City dismantle the monument we go on–and someday our earnest hope is they have to put it back and pay damages for whatever they do to the monument” Lyons said.

Judge Ezra is expected to issue a ruling by 5 PM Thursday.