Feds Jump in to “Sanctuary Cities” Fight

By Bill O’Neil

The Justice Department is lining up behind the State of Texas in the coming fight over the so-called “Sanctuary Cities” Law.

The Department has filed a “statement of interest” in the lawsuit brought against the State by the City of El Cenizo.

“The Department of Justice fully supports Texas’s effort and is participating in this lawsuit because of the strong federal interest in facilitating the state and local cooperation that is critical in enforcing our nation’s immigration laws” U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said.

The lawsuit seeks to block the State from implementing the law which prohibits communities from having policies that prevent them from cooperating with federal immigration law. It also requires cooperation with immigration detainer requests issued by the feds.

“It’s reassuring to know that the Trump Administration believes in upholding the Constitution and defending the rule of law, and I’m grateful for the DOJ’s assistance in helping my office defend the lawful Senate Bill 4” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

The first hearing on the case is scheduled for next week in San Antonio.

“President Trump has made a commitment to keep America safe and to ensure cooperation with federal immigration laws. Texas has admirably followed his lead by mandating state-wide cooperation with federal immigration laws that require the removal of illegal aliens who have committed crimes” Sessions added.