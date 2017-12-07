Feit Trial Goes To Jury

This undated photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriffs Office shows John Feit. The former priest has been arrested Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in Arizona in the 1960 slaying of a 25-year-old Texas schoolteacher and beauty queen, Irene Garza. (Maricopa County Sheriffs Office via AP)

The murder trial of a former priest accused of killing a woman in South Texas in 1960 has been sent to the jury.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys gave their closing arguments Thursday in the case of 85-year-old John Feit. He’s accused of suffocating Irene Garza after she went to confession at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen.

An autopsy determined that Garza was beaten, raped while unconscious and asphyxiated. The teacher and former beauty queen was 25.

Prosecution witnesses testified that the sheriff, district attorney and church officials at the time conspired to protect Feit. A former monk told jurors that Feit confessed to him three years after the killing and showed no remorse.

Feit’s attorney argues there’s insufficient evidence to convict the former priest.