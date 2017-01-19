FEMA Filming in Leon Valley

If you notice some people with large cameras roaming around Leon Valley this week, they’re making a film for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Leon valley Fire Chief Luis Valdez tells us the city was selected by FEMA for the work they’ve done to reduce the risk of deaths and property loss due to floods.

Chief Valdez says Leon Valley has a long history of flooding and FEMA noticed the progressive efforts un making all things related to floodplain and emergency management a priority.

The video is titled “Resilient Action Partners” and will also feature towns in Florida and Kansas.