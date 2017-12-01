FEMA Numbers Released For Harvey Assistance Applications

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

They got in just under the wire.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says nearly 894,000 Texans met this week’s deadline to register for federal disaster assistance to help them recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Even though more than $1.4 billion in help has been approved, officials and nonprofit groups say more funding will be needed to help the state rebuild and reach those who live in the shadows and might not have easy access to resources to aid in their recovery.

After several extensions, FEMA had set Thursday as the deadline for Texans affected by Harvey to register for federal help.

FEMA is reporting that 356,553 applications have been approved so far.

Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm Aug. 25.