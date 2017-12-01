FEMA Numbers Released For Harvey Assistance Applications

They got in just under the wire.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency says nearly 894,000 Texans met this week’s deadline to register for federal disaster assistance to help them recover from Hurricane Harvey.
Even though more than $1.4 billion in help has been approved, officials and nonprofit groups say more funding will be needed to help the state rebuild and reach those who live in the shadows and might not have easy access to resources to aid in their recovery.
After several extensions, FEMA had set Thursday as the deadline for Texans affected by Harvey to register for federal help.
FEMA is reporting that 356,553 applications have been approved so far.
Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm Aug. 25.