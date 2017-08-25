FEMA Urging Inland Areas Not to Let Guard Down

Shoppers pass empty shelves along the bottled water aisle in a Houston grocery store as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Harvey is forecast to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall along the middle Texas coastline. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

By Bill O’Neil

A warning from FEMA when it comes to Hurricane Harvey.

“It’s forecast to be a major land falling hurricane–which means this would be the first major land falling hurricane we’ve had since 2005” FEMA Director Brock Long said ahead of Harvey’s arrival in Texas.

Hurricane Harvey is expected to arrive in Texas early Saturday Morning as a Category 3 hurricane.

While the Texas Gulf Coast is braced for the worst, Long added his voice to those who are warning people inland to be prepared for the worst as well.

“Not only are you going to see large scale storm surge damage, but we’re also going to see over the next three to five days significant amount of rainfall–which is going to cause a great amount of inland flooding” Long said.