Female Prisoner Dies

By Bill O’Neil

A female prisoner has died at the Bexar County Detention Center.

An officer found the 41-year old woman unresponsive during a scheduled check just after 8 AM Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office said medical staff immediately began treating the woman, who was rushed to Downtown Baptist Hospital, where she died just after 9 AM.

The Medical Examiner will make the final determination on a cause of death. Preliminarily, it appears the woman died as a result of natural causes and cardiac arrest.