Female Prisoner Dies

By Bill O’Neil

A female prisoner has died at the Bexar County Detention Center.

An officer found the 41-year old woman unresponsive during a scheduled check just after 8 AM Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office said medical staff immediately began treating the woman, who was rushed to Downtown Baptist Hospital, where she died just after 9 AM.

The Medical Examiner will make the final determination on a cause of death. Preliminarily, it appears the woman died as a result of natural causes and cardiac arrest.

Related Content

Deputies Honored for Saving One of Their Own
Three Indicted in Shocking Child Abuse Case
Worker Dead in NW Bexar Construction Accident
BCSO Cadet Arrested
Bexar Sheriff Concedes Defeat
Van Carrying Snakes Crashes on Southside