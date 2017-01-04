“Fetal Remains” Rules Go Before Judge

A federal judge may be casting some doubt on the legality of new rules in Texas–which require fetal remains to either be buried or cremated.

At a hearing Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks asked layers representing the State whether fetal tissue is different than human remains.

When a lawyer for the State responded with a “yes” Sparks countered with “So you’re bringing dignity to non-human remains?”

Newly enacted rules in Texas would ban the disposal of remains from abortions and miscarriages as biological waste. Those remains typically are sent to sanitary landfills.

Sparks has blocked the enforcement of the new regulations until he issues a ruling on their legality.