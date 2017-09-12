Fiery Wrong Way Crash Leaves a Lot of Questions

By Bill O’Neil

Lots of questions for San Antonio Police after a fiery and deadly wrong way crash along I 35 Monday Night.

It happened just after 9 PM when San Antonio Police said a 2005 Lexus driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of Loop 410 drove north on to I 35 in the southbound lanes.

“They approached I 35–made the interchange–and were traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I 35 when they collided with a GMC truck” Officer Douglas Greene told KTSA News.

People in the area of the crash near Weidner did all they could to try to help.

“That vehicle (the Lexus) burst in to flames. There were onlookers who attempted to try to extract that driver from the vehicle–but the fire was too much and they had to stand back and wait for the fire department” Greene said.

The driver of the Lexus died in the aftermath of the crash. Police are now waiting for the Medical Examiner to identify that person. The driver of the GMC was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

“At this point, we don’t know exactly why the driver was driving the wrong way” Greene said, adding the crash shows drivers need to be especially careful behind the wheel in the dark.

“Looking down the road, just being very vigilant and being very careful… especially at night” Greene said.