Fiesta continues today with a number of activities scheduled. The Fiesta Hat Contest and Luncheon gets underway at 10:30 a.m. at La Cantera Resort. At 11 a.m., it’s time for Marines at the Alamo, as well as Fiesta San Fernando at the San Fernando Cathedral. At 5 p.m. is the Fiesta Carnival at the Alamodome, along with the Fiesta Gartenfest at the Beethoven Biergarten. At 5:30, 50 restaurants team up for Taste of the Northside, and A Night in Old San Antonio gets underway at La Villita. At 7 p.m. is the Ford Mariachi Festival, and at 8 it’s the Coronation of the Queen of the Order of the Alamo.