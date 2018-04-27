Fiesta events for Friday

The Woman’s Club of San Antonio’s Fiesta Hat Show and Luncheon at La Cantera Resort. Categories include Fiesta Spirit, Most Elegant, Glitz and Glam, Most Beautiful and Texas Toppers. (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

Fiesta continues today with a number of activities scheduled.

At 11 a.m., it’s Fiesta Carnival at the Alamodome, along with Fiesta San Fernando at the San Fernando Cathedral.

At noon is the 10th Street River Festival at Paramour, followed at 12:20 by the Battle of Flowers Parade.

At 1 p.m. is the Fiesta World Class Jazz Festival at St. Mary’s University. At 5 p.m. is the Fiesta Gartenfest at the Beethoven Biergarten.

At 5:30, A Night in Old San Antonio gets underway at La Villita. At 7 p.m., it’s the Dance with the King Fiesta Square Dance at Tripoint.